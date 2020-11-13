123 Go Films Buys Doc Series About Infamous Drug Smuggler Boston George – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: 123 Go Films has taken world rights to Boston George Famous Without The Fortune, a five-part docuseries about infamous drug trafficker George Jung, aka Boston George.

Johnny Depp played George in 2001 movie Blow, and the real-life man, now 76, lives off the proceedings of that film. Once a world-renowned drug smuggler and part of the notorious Medellín Cartel, which was responsible for an estimated 90% of the cocaine trade into the U.S. in the 1970s and 80s, George was arrested in 1994 and spent 20 years in prison. He remains on probation today and continues to grapple with his demons.

The series has just wrapped post-production. It was directed by Clint Choate and produced by Georgette Angelos and Chris Chesson, who brokered the deal with 123 Go’s Brady Bowen. 1-2-3 Go will continue to shop the project during the virtual AFM.

“We are proud to present Boston George to our buyers at virtual AFM. The series is brilliantly done. The series delivers a unique story about George’s life that has been further elaborated from what was previously shown in Blow,” said Brady Bowen said.