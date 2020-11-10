‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’ Producer 1212 Entertainment Teams With Pippa Lambert’s Hellcat To Adapt Fantasy Drama ‘The Wrath & The Dawn’

EXCLUSIVE: The Wrath and The Dawn, Renee Ahdieh’s NYT-bestselling fantasy epic, is set to get a TV adaptation after 1212 Entertainment optioned the rights.

The company, which is behind Guillermo del Toro-penned Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, has teamed with former Bron Studios EVP of Domestic Television and ex-WME agent Pippa Lambert on the project. 1212’s Roberto Grande, who produced COVID-19 doc 76 Days, and Joshua Long, who created Netflix’s Polish original 1983, will develop alongside Lambert, who recently launched her own production company Hellcat.

The book, which was described by Time Magazine as one of the 100 Best Fantasy Novels Ever Written, is described as a Game of Thrones meets Arabian Nights love story that re-imagines centuries old folklore from the Middle East, China, India and North Africa. It is equal parts adventure, romance, and fantasy.

In a land ruled by a murderous king, each dawn brings heartache to a new family. Every night, the Caliph takes a new bride and every morning she is found dead. Intent on avenging her best friend’s murder, Shahrzad volunteers to be next – determined not only to stay alive, but to end the reign of terror by exacting a murder of her own. Each night, Shahrzad weaves stories together that capture the Caliph’s attention and sustain her chances at survival. But as their relationship progresses, she discovers that the Caliph is not all that he seems, and that she must solve the mystery that has shrouded their kingdom in a web of death and destruction.

“Ahdieh weaves fresh gender narratives into her romantic and magical retelling of Arabian Nights to create a rich world that feels wholly original and modern. Shahrzad is a heroine I can’t wait to see on screen: clever, outspoken, loyal, an epic archer and an addicting storyteller. The TV adaptation of Ahdieh’s beloved novels will bring the classic tales to a new global audience in a spectacular and contemporary way,” said Lambert.

Ahdieh added, “It is such an honor to see The Wrath and the Dawn on Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Fantasy Novels, and I am thrilled to see Shahrzad’s story and rich world of One Thousand and One Nights come to life on screen as a returning TV series. Tales like Aladdin and Ali Baba are already well-known, but there are so many beautiful and harrowing stories to share that younger generations may not be familiar with, many of them from all different parts of the world. This is a dream come true for me, and I can’t think of a better team to make it happen.”

1212 Entertainment is represented by Noah Jones at FWRD MGMT and Weintraub Tobin. Lambert is represented by Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light