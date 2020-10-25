‘A Different World’ Reimagining Table Read Hosted By Yara Shahidi & Directed By Debbie Allen Set As ‘Zoom Where It Happens’ Finale

Tessa Thompson, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, Kelly McCreary, Oswin Benjamin and Lil’ Yachty will appear in the series finale Tuesday of Zoom Where It Happens, directed by Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe-winner Debbie Allen.

The live table read series, presented by Black women artists to raise awareness and activation around voting rights, will conclude with the sixth and final installment on October 27 at 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST in partnership with Zoom.

The episode will reimagine A Different World, with Allen costarring, Emmy nominee Stephanie Allain producing, and Shahidi serving as host.

In Tuesday’s episode, Thompson will play Kinu, McCreary will portray Whitley, Reid will play Freddie and Jaleesa, Allen will depict Adele, Benjamin will assume the role of Dwayne Wayne, and Lil Yachty will appear as Ron.

The production team of this series includes Thompson, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Latanya Richardson-Jackson, Channing Dungey, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay.

Zoom Where It Happens launched on September 8 with an episode of Golden Girls that attracted more than 100,000 RSVPs. The series returned on September 22 with a re-imagining of Friends, which included a livestream to YouTube once Zoom reached its registration capacity.

Subsequent episodes included 227 on October 6, Sanford and Son on October 13, and a special roundtable discussion on voting on October 20. The series is financed by the non-profit ARRAY Alliance, with in-kind resources from Zoom.

To gain access to the free show, viewers register with their mobile numbers and sign up to receive ongoing election information from various social impact organizations. This week’s episode will connect viewers to Supermajority, a membership-based organization that affirms and builds women’s power and serves as a one-stop shop for advocacy, community building, and electoral participation aimed at transforming our country and building an intergenerational, multiracial movement for women’s equity.

Founded in 2010 by Ava DuVernay, ARRAY is a film collective dedicated to the amplification of images by people of color and women directors. Now in its tenth year, ARRAY Releasing focuses on grassroots distribution of feature narrative and documentary work by varied voices.