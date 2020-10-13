‘Zoom Where It Happens’ Sets ‘Sanford And Son’ Table Read With Cedric The Entertainer, Wayne Brady, LaLa Milan And Dwyane Wade

In the next installment of “Zoom Where It Happens”, Cedric the Entertainer, Wayne Brady, LaLa Milan and Dwyane Wade will do a live, virtual table read of the classic trailblazing sitcom Sanford and Son which aired on NBC for 6 seasons from 1972 to 1977. The live table read will be directed by Sanaa Lathan and is set for October 13 (that’s today!) at 6pm PST.

The “Zoom Where It Happens” series showcases script reads of throwback sitcoms, with all-Black casts for a civic cause. This week’s episode will spotlight and support Pulso, a non-profit media start-up with a growing subscriber base of nearly 1 million Hispanic and Latinx people across the United States.

Created by Black women in Hollywood, including Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson, Rashida Jones, Regina King and Channing Dungey, “Zoom Where It Happens,” produces a weekly live event, featuring a script read of a throwback sitcom, with an all-Black cast. At the end of the show, the cast sticks around to drive awareness about voting and voter suppression. Recent episodes featured a remix of Golden Girls, 227 and Friends.

Adapted by Norman Lear, Sanford and Son was known for its provocative racial humor and was NBC’s answer to CBS’s All in the Family. Sanford and Son is known for being a pioneer for many Black sitcoms. The sitcom followed cantankerous junk dealer Fred Sanford (played by the legendary Redd Foxx) runs a junkyard with his son Lamont (Demond Wilson) on a run-down side of town.

You can register for the free “Zoom Where It Happens” live event here.