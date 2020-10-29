‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: Jee Young Han & Felix Mallard To Recur On Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Jee Young Han (Bless The Harts, Superstore) and Felix Mallard (Neighbours, Happy Together) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming second season of NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, starring Jane Levy.

Created and executive produced by Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, who serves as showrunner, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo (Alex Newell), and making a breakthrough with her ailing father (Peter Gallagher), Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse might just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

Han will play Jenna Kang, Emily’s (Alice Lee) wild child older sister. An aspiring artist and photographer, Jenna comes to town to “help” Emily and David (Andrew Leeds) with their new baby and only adds to the chaos. Eventually, an unlikely friendship forms between her and Maggie (Mary Steenburgen).

Mallard will portray Aiden, Zoey’s (Levy) next door neighbor growing up. A recent college grad, he’s just returned from backpacking around Asia and has moved back in with his parents. He’s working at an ice cream shop while trying to launch his garage band. He’s a free spirit who lives one day at a time, and he helps Zoey be more adventurous.

Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, Emily Fox and Robert Sudduth serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers.



Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

Han’s most recent credits include recurring roles on Superstore and Bless the Harts. She also played the lead role of Holly last year in NBC pilot Like Magic. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Ziffren Brittenham.

Mallard is known for his role as Ben Kirk on Neighbours. He also starred as Cooper on CBS’ Happy Together and most recently played Lucas Caravaggio on Locke & Key. He’s repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Linsten Management in Australia.

Season 2 of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will premiere midseason on NBC. Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.