YouTube’s ‘Gourmet Makes’ Host Claire Saffitz Signs With CAA

Claire Saffitz, pastry chef and cookbook author who starred on Bon Appétit’s popular YouTube series Gourmet Makes, has signed with CAA. The agency will represent Saffitz in all areas except books.

Formerly a Senior Food Editor at Condé Nast’s Bon Appétit, Saffitz served as host Gourmet Makes, one of the most popular food series on YouTube, with more than 300 million views. The series showcased Saffitz reverse engineering iconic snack foods and was described by Forbes as having “changed the way Condé Nast approaches online video.”

Her first cookbook, Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence, published by Clarkson Potter, was released on October 20.

Saffitz has more than 900,000 followers on Instagram and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

A Harvard graduate with a degree in American History and Literature, Saffitz also has a master’s degree from McGill University in French Culinary History.

Saffitz also is repped by David Black at David Black Literary Agency and attorney Richard Beyman at Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell, & Vassallo.