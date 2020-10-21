YouTube Streamy Awards Nominations Unveiled With David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain And James Charles Leading The Pack

Dick clark productions and Tubefilter unveiled the nominees for the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards which range from up-and-coming stars with millions of followers to global icons. The event will stream exclusively on YouTube on December 13 at YouTube.com/Streamys.
Creators David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, and James Charles lead the robust list of nominees with five nominations each while MrBeast nabbed four while Sarah Cooper, Charli D’Amelio and Josh Gad landed their first nominations.
Other noteworthy nominations include Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Travis Scott’s Fortnite Music Event Astronomical, D-Nice’s Club Quarantine, John Krasinski’s Some Good News, the incredible Verzuz battles, Kevin James’ comedy channel as well as Miley Cyrus’ live series Bright Minded. Naomi Campbell, Will Smith, Jack Black, Cardi B, Jason Derulo and Justin Bieber also earned nominations.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Streamys. The ceremony will feature new honors in which past winners will craft unique and personal tributes to creators whose work has resonated with them personally. Other creators will be recognized for making impactful contributions throughout 2020 by pushing limits, inspiring connection in a year of isolation and influencing creative works and diverse voices across race, gender and culture.
The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders, Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.
Read the full least of nominees below.
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
David Dobrik
Dixie D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
James Charles
Larray
Marques Brownlee
MrBeast
Sarah Cooper
Show of the Year
A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier
Binging with Babish • Babish Culinary Universe
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Epic Rap Battles of History • ERB
Game Master Network • Rebecca Zamolo
Good Mythical Morning • Good Mythical Morning
Instant Influencer • James Charles
Liza on Demand • Liza Koshy
Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
International
HIKAKIN (Japan)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Mythpat (India)
Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)
Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Dream
Spencer X
ZHC
Collaboration
David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!
The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!
Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!
Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!
Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic
Crossover
Jack Black
Jason Derulo
Kevin James
Naomi Campbell
Will Smith
First Person
Alex Warren
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Larray
Logan Paul
Live Streamer
NICKMERCS
Ninja
Pokimane
Shroud
Typical Gamer
SHOW AWARDS
Indie Series
20 Seconds to Live
Arun Considers
Choose Me: An Abortion Story
Chris and Jack
The Lock Down Buddy
Live Series
BET’s House Party
Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus
D-Nice’s Club Quarantine
Reunited Apart with Josh Gad
Verzuz
Live Special
#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020
MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament
Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the Rapper
Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical
YouTube Dear Class of 2020
Podcast
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
H3 Podcast
Impaulsive
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Scripted Series
A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier
Could You Survive the Movies? • Vsauce3
Epic Rap Battles of History • ERB
FPS Logic • Viva La Dirt League
Liza on Demand • Liza Koshy
Unscripted Series
Brave Wilderness • Brave Wilderness
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Instant Influencer • James Charles
Jeff’s Barbershop • Jeff Wittek
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated
illymation
Jaiden Animations
Ketnipz
The Land Of Boggs
TheOdd1sOut
Beauty
Bailey Sarian
Brad Mondo
Hyram
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Comedy
Brandon Rogers
Brittany Tomlinson
Gus Johnson
Nigel Ng
Sarah Cooper
Commentary
ContraPoints
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Jarvis Johnson
Tiffany Ferguson
Dance
BFunk
Dytto
Matt Steffanina
Michael Le
Sofie Dossi
Documentary
AntsCanada
Justin Bieber: Seasons
Nikita Unfiltered
The Secret Life of Lele Pons
State Of Grace
Fashion and Style
bestdressed
Bretman Rock
LaurDIY
Sneaker Shopping
Wisdom Kaye
Food
Alex French Guy Cooking
Babish Culinary Universe
How To Cook That
Joshua Weissman
Tabitha Brown
Gaming
Dream
FGTeeV
Jelly
LaurenzSide
PrestonPlayz
Health and Wellness
Chloe Ting
Demi Bagby
Doctor Mike
The Fitness Marshall
Kati Morton
Kids and Family
A for Adley
Goo Goo Colors
Kids Diana Show
Rebecca Zamolo
Ryan’s World
Learning and Education
ChrisFix
Mark Rober
NileRed
onlyjayus
Peter Sripol
Lifestyle
Alexa Rivera
Calle y Poché
Jennelle Eliana
Larray
Rickey Thompson
News
All Gas No Brakes
Complex News
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
Some More News
Sports
2HYPE
Braille Skateboarding
Dude Perfect
No Days Off: Sports Prodigies
Ryan García
Technology
iJustine
Marques Brownlee
Michael Reeves
Simone Giertz
Stuff Made Here
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography
Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
Niels Lindelien – Lindsey Stirling
Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon
Pierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO
Editing
Casey Neistat – CaseyNeistat
derkslurp – derkslurp
Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
Evan Puschak – Nerdwriter1
Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul
Visual and Special Effects
Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals
Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down
CyreneQ – CyreneQ
Sam Wickert and Brendan Forde – Chalk Warfare 4.0
Zach King – Zach King
Writing
Akilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and Milana
CalebCity – CalebCity
Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and Jack
James – Casually Explained
Zach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS
Company or Brand
Barbie – Career of the Year • Mattel
Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment • Tastemade
Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys • LyftUp
Creator
The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE
MrBeast – Feeding America Food Drive
Nabela Noor – NoorHouse
Nonprofit or NGO
Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees • MrBeast and Mark Rober
COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream • Post Malone
Equal Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action • YouTube Originals
BRAND AWARDS
Agency of the Year
BEN
Portal A
R&CPMK
Reach
VaynerMedia
Brand of the Year
Barbie
Disney
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Netflix
Old Spice
Brand Engagement
100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App
5-Minute Crafts – Barbie
Need for Speed Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic Arts
Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Under the Influencer – Comedy Central
Branded Content: Series
Cold as Balls – Old Spice • LOL Network
No Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk? • Whistle
Second Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread • Tastemade
Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa • Funny Or Die
Undercover Lyft – Lyft
Branded Content: Video
Aladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism • devinsupertramp
ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
I Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force • Michelle Khare
James Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare • James Charles
We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL • FaZE Clan
Creator Product
Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain
Dragun Beauty – Nikita Dragun
Hairitage – Mindy McKnight
McKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnon
Pro Ant Farms – AntsCanada
Influencer Campaign
#ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay
#HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite Beauty
Google Pixel 4
Nebula
Superstars in Training – WWE
Multi-Platform Campaign
Disney+ Launch – Disney
Gift it Forward with Cardi B – Pepsi
The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars
Tito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka
Social Good Campaign
#DistanceDance – P&G • Charli D’Amelio
My Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost • AwesomenessTV
Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation • Ad Council
Teens for Jeans – Aéropostale • DoSomething.org
Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – LyftUp • Lyft
