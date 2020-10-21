YouTube Streamy Awards Nominations Unveiled With David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain And James Charles Leading The Pack

Dick clark productions and Tubefilter unveiled the nominees for the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards which range from up-and-coming stars with millions of followers to global icons. The event will stream exclusively on YouTube on December 13 at YouTube.com/Streamys.

Creators David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, and James Charles lead the robust list of nominees with five nominations each while MrBeast nabbed four while Sarah Cooper, Charli D’Amelio and Josh Gad landed their first nominations.

Other noteworthy nominations include Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Travis Scott’s Fortnite Music Event Astronomical, D-Nice’s Club Quarantine, John Krasinski’s Some Good News, the incredible Verzuz battles, Kevin James’ comedy channel as well as Miley Cyrus’ live series Bright Minded. Naomi Campbell, Will Smith, Jack Black, Cardi B, Jason Derulo and Justin Bieber also earned nominations.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Streamys. The ceremony will feature new honors in which past winners will craft unique and personal tributes to creators whose work has resonated with them personally. Other creators will be recognized for making impactful contributions throughout 2020 by pushing limits, inspiring connection in a year of isolation and influencing creative works and diverse voices across race, gender and culture.

The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders, Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.

Read the full least of nominees below.

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

James Charles

Larray

Marques Brownlee

MrBeast

Sarah Cooper

Show of the Year

A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier

Binging with Babish • Babish Culinary Universe

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Epic Rap Battles of History • ERB

Game Master Network • Rebecca Zamolo

Good Mythical Morning • Good Mythical Morning

Instant Influencer • James Charles

Liza on Demand • Liza Koshy

Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

International

HIKAKIN (Japan)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Mythpat (India)

Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)

Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Dream

Spencer X

ZHC

Collaboration

David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!

The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!

Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!

Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!

Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic

Crossover

Jack Black

Jason Derulo

Kevin James

Naomi Campbell

Will Smith

First Person

Alex Warren

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Larray

Logan Paul

Live Streamer

NICKMERCS

Ninja

Pokimane

Shroud

Typical Gamer

SHOW AWARDS

Indie Series

20 Seconds to Live

Arun Considers

Choose Me: An Abortion Story

Chris and Jack

The Lock Down Buddy

Live Series

BET’s House Party

Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus

D-Nice’s Club Quarantine

Reunited Apart with Josh Gad

Verzuz

Live Special

#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020

MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament

Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the Rapper

Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical

YouTube Dear Class of 2020

Podcast

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

H3 Podcast

Impaulsive

On Purpose with Jay Shetty ‎

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

Scripted Series

A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier

Could You Survive the Movies? • Vsauce3

Epic Rap Battles of History • ERB

FPS Logic • Viva La Dirt League

Liza on Demand • Liza Koshy

Unscripted Series

Brave Wilderness • Brave Wilderness

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Instant Influencer • James Charles

Jeff’s Barbershop • Jeff Wittek

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated

illymation

Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz

The Land Of Boggs

TheOdd1sOut

Beauty

Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo

Hyram

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Comedy

Brandon Rogers

Brittany Tomlinson

Gus Johnson

Nigel Ng

Sarah Cooper

Commentary

ContraPoints

D’Angelo Wallace

Danny Gonzalez

Jarvis Johnson

Tiffany Ferguson

Dance

BFunk

Dytto

Matt Steffanina

Michael Le

Sofie Dossi

Documentary

AntsCanada

Justin Bieber: Seasons

Nikita Unfiltered

The Secret Life of Lele Pons

State Of Grace

Fashion and Style

bestdressed

Bretman Rock

LaurDIY

Sneaker Shopping

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Alex French Guy Cooking

Babish Culinary Universe

How To Cook That

Joshua Weissman

Tabitha Brown

Gaming

Dream

FGTeeV

Jelly

LaurenzSide

PrestonPlayz

Health and Wellness

Chloe Ting

Demi Bagby

Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall

Kati Morton

Kids and Family

A for Adley

Goo Goo Colors

Kids Diana Show

Rebecca Zamolo

Ryan’s World

Learning and Education

ChrisFix

Mark Rober

NileRed

onlyjayus

Peter Sripol

Lifestyle

Alexa Rivera

Calle y Poché

Jennelle Eliana

Larray

Rickey Thompson

News

All Gas No Brakes

Complex News

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Some More News

Sports

2HYPE

Braille Skateboarding

Dude Perfect

No Days Off: Sports Prodigies

Ryan García

Technology

iJustine

Marques Brownlee

Michael Reeves

Simone Giertz

Stuff Made Here

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography

Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade

Devin Graham – devinsupertramp

Niels Lindelien – Lindsey Stirling

Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

Pierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO

Editing

Casey Neistat – CaseyNeistat

derkslurp – derkslurp

Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain

Evan Puschak – Nerdwriter1

Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul

Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals

Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down

CyreneQ – CyreneQ

Sam Wickert and Brendan Forde – Chalk Warfare 4.0

Zach King – Zach King

Writing

Akilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and Milana

CalebCity – CalebCity

Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and Jack

James – Casually Explained

Zach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

Company or Brand

Barbie – Career of the Year • Mattel

Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment • Tastemade

Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys • LyftUp

Creator

The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE

MrBeast – Feeding America Food Drive

Nabela Noor – NoorHouse

Nonprofit or NGO

Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees • MrBeast and Mark Rober

COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream • Post Malone

Equal Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action • YouTube Originals

BRAND AWARDS

Agency of the Year

BEN

Portal A

R&CPMK

Reach

VaynerMedia

Brand of the Year

Barbie

Disney

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Netflix

Old Spice

Brand Engagement

100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App

5-Minute Crafts – Barbie

Need for Speed Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic Arts

Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Under the Influencer – Comedy Central

Branded Content: Series

Cold as Balls – Old Spice • LOL Network

No Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk? • Whistle

Second Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread • Tastemade

Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa • Funny Or Die

Undercover Lyft – Lyft

Branded Content: Video

Aladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism • devinsupertramp

ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

I Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force • Michelle Khare

James Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare • James Charles

We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL • FaZE Clan

Creator Product

Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain

Dragun Beauty – Nikita Dragun

Hairitage – Mindy McKnight

McKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnon

Pro Ant Farms – AntsCanada

Influencer Campaign

#ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay

#HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite Beauty

Google Pixel 4

Nebula

Superstars in Training – WWE

Multi-Platform Campaign

Disney+ Launch – Disney

Gift it Forward with Cardi B – Pepsi

The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars

Tito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka

Social Good Campaign

#DistanceDance – P&G • Charli D’Amelio

My Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost • AwesomenessTV

Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation • Ad Council

Teens for Jeans – Aéropostale • DoSomething.org

Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – LyftUp • Lyft

