‘Young Sheldon’ Production Paused For A Day Because Of Positive COVID-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Production on CBS’ Young Sheldon was shut down for today, I have learned. I hear the decision was made this morning after a COVID-19 test result for a production team member came back positive. Young Sheldon, from Chuck Lorre Prods. and Warner Bros TV, started production on its fourth season September 22 in Los Angeles and was about to begin filming Episode 3.

The diagnosis of the production member, who is asymptomatic, was discovered as part of the ongoing regular testing implemented by Warner Bros TV for all production employees. The person is currently in isolation. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Young Sheldon was paused for today. The show will be back up on Monday as scheduled.

WBTV last week did the same for another Los Angeles-based series, CW drama All American, which also suspended production for a day after a positive COVID-19 test for a person from the production.

Young Sheldon, a spinoff of CBS’ long-running The Big Bang Theory, is in the middle of a two-season pickup.

The series, broadcast TV’s most-watched comedy, stars Iain Armitage as younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on Big Bang. It features Big Bang‘s Sheldon Cooper (Armitage), at age 10, living with his family in east Texas and going to high school. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan co-star.

Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.