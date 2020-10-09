Amazon Studios, 3 Arts Adapt Futuristic Sci-Fi Novella ‘Young Blood;’ Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari Scripting

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment are adapting Young Blood the Amazon Original Stories novella by author Andrew Barrer, who will also adapt the screenplay with Gabriel Ferrari. They teamed on Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp, and the upcoming Die In A Gunfight.

Will Rowbotham & Richard Abate will produce for 3 Arts.

Young Blood is set in the near future, where the fountain of youth has been found—running through the veins of post-millennials. It’s a win-win. Older generations can reverse the aging process through weekly transfusions while, far removed from the realities of the outside world, aimless “blood chickens” can live a life of guiltless bliss in idyllic youth farms. But the volunteers soon discover a catch: while life in the youth farms is easy, it’s not quite so easy to leave.

Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, will release an expanded look into the world of Young Blood in Spring 2021. The new collection turns Barrer’s novella into an action-packed trilogy. It will be served up free to Prime members, as well as Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Amazon Original Stories is known for its single-sitting reads from bestselling authors, acclaimed storytellers, and new voices. The upcoming Young Blood collection was acquired and edited by Julia Sommerfeld, publisher of Amazon Original Stories, and Kjersti Egerdahl, Senior Editor.

The production company 3 Arts Entertainment most recently produced the Amazon Original Late Night, starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, and before that Edge of Tomorrow, Unbroken and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. The company also produces Brooklyn Nine-Nine.