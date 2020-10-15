‘You’: Travis Van Winkle & Shalita Grant Join Season 3 Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Last Ship star Travis Van Winkle and NCIS: New Orleans alumna Shalita Grant are set as series regulars opposite Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti on the upcoming third season of Netflix series You.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. In the second season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Pedretti).

Van Winkle will play Cary, a wealthy, charismatic, and self-proclaimed “Master of Self-Optimization” who runs his own supplement company and invites Joe (Badgley) into his inner circle.

Grant will portray Sherry, a locally famous “Momfluencer” who is warm and down to earth, but that’s just a put-upon act for her social media followers. The original “mean girl,” she’s threatened by Love (Pedretti) and only pretends to welcome her into her wealthy and elitist social circle. But underneath her insecurity, there’s a pragmatic, loyal person who could turn out to be a true friend.

Van Winkle’s television credits include starring in five seasons of TNT’s The Last Ship, a series regular opposite Alan Cumming in the CBS drama Instinct, as well as recurring roles on CW’s Hart of Dixie, and ABC’s Happy Endings. Feature film credits include Friday the 13th, Transformers, Meet the Spartans and Accepted. He is repped by APA, Velocity Entertainment Partners, and attorney Karl Austen.

Grant played the role of Sonja Percy on NCIS: New Orleans. She most recently recurred on TBS’ Search Party. Grant was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Cassandra in comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. She also had a large recurring arc on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. Grant is repped by APA and D2 Management.