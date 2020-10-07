‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette’ Lands UK Distribution & International Sales Deal With Blue Finch

EXCLUSIVE: You Cannot Kill David Arquette, the SXSW doc chronicling actor Arquette’s extraordinary life and return to professional wrestling, has been picked up for UK distribution by Blue Finch Films.

The company has also acquired the project’s international sales rights ahead of the AFM. The deal sees Blue Finch expand into the sales arena for the first time, a move that will see it specialize in documentaries.

Neon’s boutique label Super LTD previously took the doc’s North American rights.

Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, Arquette’s attempt to return to the sport stalled his Hollywood career.

Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser, David Darg, Ross Levine, and Stacey Souther produced the XTR and One Last Run film. Exec producers include Franklin and Gabby McLarty, Justin Lacob, and Kathryn Everett. Darg and Price James directed.

Blue Finch will release later this year in the UK and Ireland. The company’s recent releases include She Dies Tomorrow, Berlinale award winner Piranhas and BBC Films backed One Way To Denmark.

“We are thrilled to be bringing one of the most entertaining and honest documentaries of the year to UK and international audiences. This isn’t just a powerful story of redemption, but an eye-opening look at wrestling,” said Blue Finch’s Mike Chapman.

David Arquette commented “I am so excited to partner with Blue Finch Films and share You Cannot Kill David Arquette with the UK and Ireland. I started this journey to redeem myself in the world of professional wrestling but never thought it would almost cost me my life.”