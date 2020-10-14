‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Streaming Date On Peacock Is Revealed

Yellowstone, the most-watched cable TV show of 2020, will have its third season available for streaming on Peacock starting November 22.

The Paramount Network and 101 Studios production streams exclusively on Peacock in the U.S.

The third season wrapped up in August on Paramount and will continue to air on the ViacomCBS network. Under a deal between ViacomCBS and NBCU, the show’s first two seasons have been on Peacock since its launch in April on Comcast systems and a national expansion in July.

Last month, Peacock became available on Roku, putting it in 43 million more U.S. homes. The service has a free, ad-supported tier, and a premium level costing $5 a month (or free for subscribers to certain Comcast and Cox Cable customers). Yellowstone is on Peacock Premium.

Comcast’s Xfinity X1 system, which is the way about 70% of the No. 1 U.S. cable distributor’s customers get pay-TV, has an impact on how Yellowstone circulates to viewers, the company said. In X1 households, where viewers could watch all three seasons of the show (the first two on Peacock, and the third live and on demand via Paramount), live-plus-three-day ratings for Season 3 were 38% higher than for the general pay-TV population. The over-indexing of the series on X1 shows the system’s capability to help viewers catch up and then engage in a current season, Comcast said.

Starring Kevin Costner, Yellowstone was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The show’s executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.