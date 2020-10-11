‘Yellow Rose’ Sings Its Way Into Theaters And Drive-Ins, ‘Save Yourselves!’ And ‘Possessor Uncut’ Stay Afloat – Specialty Box Office

As 101 Studios’ family comedy The War With Grandpa dominated the box office with an estimated $3.6 million in 2,250 theaters, Diane Paragas’ Yellow Rose starring Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga and Princess Punzalan made its debut at theaters and drive-ins to earn an estimated $150K from 900 locations, bringing its total domestic cume to $170K through Sunday.

Sci-fi specialty titles continued to maintain at the box office with Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson’s sci-fi comedy Save Yourselves! starring Sunita Mani and John Reynolds netted an estimated $62K this weekend to bring its cume to over $269K while the Neon’s sci-fi thriller Possessor Uncut from Brandon Cronenberg and starring Andrea Riseborough added over $163K to its till which brings its cume to $530K.

As expected, box office numbers aren’t skyrocketing out of control in the specialty space, but we are seeing life considering the circumstances — and that’s a good thing. Read the detailed numbers below.

NEW RELEASES

The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 1 [2,250 Theaters] Weekend $3,608,000; Average $1,604; Cume $3,608,000

Yellow Rose (Stage 6 Films) – Week 1 [900 Theaters] Weekend $150,000; Average $167

SECOND WEEKEND

Possessor Uncut (Neon) – Week 2 [303 Screens] Weekend $163,500; Average $540; Cume $530,000

Save Yourselves! (Bleecker Street) – Week 2 [346 Theaters] Weekend $62,857; Average $182; Cume $269,467

THIRD+ WEEKEND

Broken Hearts Gallery (TriStar Pictures/Stage 6 Films) – Week 5 [721 Theaters] Weekend $90,000; Average $125; Cume $3,947,000

The Last Shift (Stage 6 Films) – Week 3 [264 Theaters] Weekend $20,000; Average $76; Cume $608,000

Kajillionaire (Focus Features) – Week 3 [267 Theaters] Weekend $40,000; Average $150; $493,000

The Secrets We Keep (Bleecker Street) – Week 4 [28 Theaters] Weekend $1,257.00; Average $45, Cume $207,928

Shortcut (Gravitas Ventures) Week 3 [250 Theaters] Weekend $55,321; Average $221; Cume $758,223

Word on Bathroom Walls (LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions) Week 8 [173 Screens] Weekend $26,550; Average $153; Cume $2,505,457