Yahoo Announces Shutdown Of Social Platform Yahoo Groups

Yahoo has put the final nail in the coffin for its social media platform Yahoo Groups, announcing on Monday that the 20 year-old service will shut down on Dec. 15, 2020.

Yahoo Groups, which was aimed to help users stay connected to their community and friends, has seen a “steady decline in usage over the last several years,” the Yahoo Groups team shared with users in an email.

“Over that same period we’ve witnessed unprecedented levels of engagement across our properties as customers seek out premium, trustworthy content. To that end, we must sometimes make difficult decisions regarding products that no longer fit our long-term strategy as we hone our focus on other areas of the business,” the email continued.

Starting Dec. 15, the Yahoo Groups website will be inaccessible as will its services, including sending and receiving emails.

“Thank you for helping us build one of the earliest digital communities — we’re proud and honored to have forged countless connections over the last 20 years and played a small part in helping build your communities,” the Yahoo team concluded.

An FAQ about the Yahoo Groups shutdown can be accessed here.