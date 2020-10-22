Click to Skip Ad
World Series Game 2 Tops Wednesday Ratings; ABC Comedy Block Returns To Originals

Courtesy of ABC

ABC was packed with season premieres Wednesday in primetime, starting with a double helping of The Goldbergs, which delivered a 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic for both episodes, which averaged about 4.1 million viewers.

In its new Wednesday slot, The Conners (0.9, 4.76M) was down from its second-season averages, while Black-ish (0.6, 3.04M) debuted its seventh season and held steady. The Con (0.5, 2.68M) benefited from the premiere lineup, ticking up two-tenths in the demo compared with last week in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day data.

Fox’s coverage of Game 2 of the World Series (1.8, 7.22M) matched Game 1’s numbers to a tee, delivering a 1.8 in the demo while 7.22 million viewers tuned in to watch the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to even the series at a a game apiece. Those numbers remain well off from the comparable games last year, which had marked the lowest World Series opening-game viewership since 2014.

On CBS, The Amazing Race (0.6, 3.23M) dipped a tenth in the demo from last week’s season premiere. Big Brother (0.9, 4.13M) also stumbled.

Meanwhile, with its move to Wednesdays, NBC’s The Wall (0.6, 3.52M) hit a season high, while American Ninja Warrior (0.4, 2.51M) managed to stay just above its Season 12 lows.

The Conners and Big Brother tied for the top spot overall in the demo outside of the baseball game. ABC was second in both the demo and viewers behind Fox.

Elsewhere, the CW held steady across the board with Devils (0.1, 699,000) and Coroner (0.1, 765K).

 

