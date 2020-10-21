Fox’s World Series Game 1 Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘The Bachelorette’ & ‘The Voice’ Slip

Fox’s coverage of Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays topped Tuesday’s TV ratings in primetime. The opener delivered night-leading 1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic while 7.22 million viewers tuned in to watch the Dodgers beat the Rays 8-3.

Last year’s Game 1, featuring the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, earned a 2.9 rating and 11.58 million viewers in early numbers, which marked the lowest World Series opening-game viewership since 2014.

As with all live sporting events, last night’s Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers will likely be adjusted later today.

Elsewhere in primetime, after its premiere last week, The Bachelorette (1.1, 4.09M) saw a decline but outpaced NBC’s Tuesday season-premiere edition of The Voice (1.0, 7.45M); both reality competition shows slipped two tenths. NBC wrapped its night with a fresh Transplant (0.6, 4.30M), which grew to a series high for its stateside run.

ABC’s night finished with an encore of its new Supermarket Sweep hosted by Leslie Jones.

After reruns of NCIS and FBI, CBS aired a new episode of FBI Declassified (0.4, 2.86M), which dropped significantly from last week’s numbers.

The CW’s Swamp Thing (0.1, 723,000) dipped a tenth in the demo, while Tell Me a Story (0.1, 379,000) held steady with last week’s premiere.