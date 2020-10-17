Women Marchers Led By ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Protesters Voice Opposition On Trump Ticket, Amy Coney Barrett Nomination

A nationwide protest against the Donald Trump-Mike Pence presidential ticket and the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett was coordinated Saturday by the Women’s March organization. More than 400 events were planned throughout the country.
Leading the battle in many cities were the women dressed in the red habits borrowed from “The Handmaid’s Tale” television adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel. The Washington, DC main event was permitted for 10,000 attendees.
Los Angeles, Pasadena, Long Beach, Torrance and Laguna Niguel were the sites for local protests on the main themes.
Some women wore white lace collars and black robes to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Marchers were faced with counter-protesters at the Supreme Court, but the marches were generally peaceful. The densely packed crowds did not observe social distancing, and a number of participants did not wear masks.
The marches come days before the Senate holds its first vote to confirm Barrett to replace Ginsburg, a move that would cement a conservative majority.
Women’s Marches have been held regularly since the day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, but many have diminished in size since the inaugural rallies.
Three of the four original founders – Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour – stepped down from the organization after reports of of infighting, money mismanagement, and other issues.
