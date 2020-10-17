Women Marchers Led By ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Protesters Voice Opposition On Trump Ticket, Amy Coney Barrett Nomination

People march during the Women's March in downtown Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Dozens of Women's March rallies were planned from New York to San Francisco to signal opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies, including the push to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A nationwide protest against the Donald Trump-Mike Pence presidential ticket and the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett was coordinated Saturday by the Women’s March organization. More than 400 events were planned throughout the country.

Leading the battle in many cities were the women dressed in the red habits borrowed from “The Handmaid’s Tale” television adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel. The Washington, DC main event was permitted for 10,000 attendees.

Los Angeles, Pasadena, Long Beach, Torrance and Laguna Niguel were the sites for local protests on the main themes.

Some women wore white lace collars and black robes to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Marchers were faced with counter-protesters at the Supreme Court, but the marches were generally peaceful. The densely packed crowds did not observe social distancing, and a number of participants did not wear masks.