‘Woke’: Cast & Creatives Speak On The Possibility Of A Season 2 For The Hulu Comedy Series – New York Comic Con

The cast and creatives behind Hulu’s new comedy series, Woke, were on hand for Day 1 of the New York Comic-Con virtual edition following the full release of season 1. New Girl alum and star of the series Lamorne Morris was joined by fellow cast members Blake Anderson and T. Murph, as well as Jay Dyer (EP/Showrunner), Maurice Marable (EP/Director) and co-creators Keith Knight and Marshall Todd.

Released this past September, the show centers around Keef (Morris) and is loosely based on Knight. Keef is an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected – and very timely – incident changes everything. Now, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him without losing everything he’s already built.

“We are hoping for a season 2. It would be wonderful,” said Knight as the team awaits a decision from the network. Noting that the shooting wrapped in February, Knight added, “So everything that happened over the summer, we couldn’t address. So it would be amazing to get into what a post-summer 2020 world would look like and lean into the satire of that.”

Also in favor of a second season, Morris is hoping his character Keef, along with Keef’s boys Gunther (Anderson) and Clovis (Murph), would get more bromance screentime. “I just want to see more of the three of us venturing all throughout San Fransico and maybe even further out. Maybe we go wine tasting,” said Morris.

