WME Signs Niv Sultan, Star Of Apple TV+ Series ‘Tehran’

Niv Sultan
Yaniv Edry

WME has signed Niv Sultan, the breakout Israeli star of Apple TV+’s spy thriller Tehran.

Sultan headlines the eight-part drama, playing Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in Iran’s capital, which is also her place of birth.

She started her career in Israel, starring in series including She Has It and Temporarily Dead. Sultan continues to be represented by ADD Content Agency, the Israeli talent and production company.

Tehran launched on Apple last month. It also stars Iron Man actor Shaun Toub and Homeland‘s Navid Negahban, and was created and written by Moshe Zonder, who penned Netflix’s Fauda. Dana Eden and Maor Kohn created the show alongside Zonder.

Tehran is made by Donna Productions and Shula Spiegel Productions in association with Paper Plane Production, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

