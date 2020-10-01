WME Signs ‘Narcos’ Star Wagner Moura

EXCLUSIVE: Wagner Moura, a Golden Globe nominee for his role as Pablo Escobar in the Netflix acclaimed series Narcos, has signed with WME.

Moura, who was previously repped by UTA, can currently be seen starring in two Netflix film; Sergio, which he also produced, and Wasp Network, opposite Penelope Cruz and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Wagner made his directorial debut with Marighella, which premiered at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival. Other credits include Walter Salles’ Behind The Sun for Miramax, Sony’s Elysium, opposite Matt Damon, and Jose Padilha’s Elite Squad, which won the Golden Bear at the 2008 Berlin Film Festival.

Moura continues to be repped by Brent Travers and attorney Greg Slewett.