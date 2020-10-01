Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sophia Chang Talks Teaming With Pamela Adlon, RZA, Jim Jarmusch And More For ‘Unlock Her Potential’ Mentorship For Women Of Color

Got A Tip? Tip Us

WME Signs ‘Narcos’ Star Wagner Moura

AP Photos; WME

EXCLUSIVE: Wagner Moura, a Golden Globe nominee for his role as Pablo Escobar in the Netflix acclaimed series Narcos, has signed with WME.

Moura, who was previously repped by UTA, can currently be seen starring in two Netflix film; Sergio, which he also produced, and Wasp Network, opposite Penelope Cruz and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Wagner made his directorial debut with Marighella, which premiered at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival. Other credits include Walter Salles’ Behind The Sun for Miramax, Sony’s Elysium, opposite Matt Damon, and Jose Padilha’s Elite Squad, which won the Golden Bear at the 2008 Berlin Film Festival.

Moura continues to be repped by Brent Travers and attorney Greg Slewett.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad