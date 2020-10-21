WME Signs ‘Emily In Paris’ Actor Lucas Bravo

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed actor Lucas Bravo, who can currently be seen starring opposite Lily Collins in the new Netflix series Emily In Paris from Sex In The City and Younger creator Darren Star.

The show follows Collins’ character Emily who moves from the Midwest to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Bravo plays chef Gabriel, Emily’s neighbor and love interest.

In addition, Bravo is in production on the Anthony Fabian-directed drama, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, alongside Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, and Jason Isaacs. It tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own

Other credits include French thriller, L’Equipe, and Kim Chapiron’s Smart Ass.

Bravo continues to be repped by Definition Entertainment.