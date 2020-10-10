WME Music Agent Brent Smith Exits After Investigation

WME has parted company with music agent Brent Smith. Deadline revealed last month that Smith was suspended for “behavioral issues,” pending an investigation into an unspecified incident. The agency has issued a statement tonight: “Following an investigation based on complaints of bullying behavior by Brent Smith, WME and Brent have mutually decided to part ways.”

Smith is a top agent in the music and hip hop space. His clients include Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Deadline emailed Smith for comment and will update story if he responds.