‘Wilmore’: Robin Thede, Desus & Mero & Pod Save America’s Jon Lovett & Jon Favreau To Feature On Peacock Late-Night Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Larry Wilmore is closing in on the U.S. Presidential election and will be joined by Robin Thede, Desus & Mero and co-hosts of Pod Save America Jon Lovett and Jon Favreau.

The Peacock late-night comedy, which airs on Friday evenings, will tackle the topic of ‘But Her Emails’, comparing where we are three weeks before this election to where we were three weeks before the 2016 election and drawing lessons.

Thede is the creator, showrunner, exec producer, writer and star of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. She was also the first African American woman to be the head writer of a late-night show when she worked on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, before becoming a host of The Rundown with Robin Thede.

Desus Nice and Kid Mero are the stars of the eponymous Showtime series, which airs twice a week. They will join Wilmore for his lightning round this week, following the launch of their New York Times best-selling book God-Level Knowledge Darts – Life Lessons From The Bronx.

Lovett and Favreau are co-hosts of political podcast Pod Save America and co-founder of Crooked Media, the media company behind it. They’ve also recently launched Vote Save America, a one-stop-shop for voter engagement, which helps people get educated and activated ahead of the election.

Wilmore is going into his fifth show since launching on the streamer. Other topics he has tackled include protests, voter suppression, police and class. Guests have included U.S. women’s soccer co-captain Megan Rapinoe, Charlamagne Tha God, Andrew Yang, Roy Wood, Jr. and Chloé Hilliard as well as his Peacock peer Amber Ruffin.