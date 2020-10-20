‘Wilmore’: Bradley Whitford, Chris Redd & Soledad O’Brien To Dissect The Media On Peacock Late-Night Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: The media is coming into focus for this week’s episode of Wilmore. The Peacock late-night comedy, fronted by Larry Wilmore, will look at the media with The West Wing star Bradley Whitford, journalist Soledad O’Brien and Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd.

Whitford, who also stars in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, is coming off the back of A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which aired last week on HBO Max. O’Brien is the host of Matter of Fact, a nationally syndicated talk show produced by Hearst Television, and Redd has been a cast member of the NBC late-night comedy since 2017. Redd will also be Wilmore’s lightning round guest this week.

Wilmore is going into his sixth show since launching on the streamer. Other topics he has tackled include protests, voter suppression, police, class, and comparing where we are to the 2016 presidential election.

Guests have included U.S. women’s soccer co-captain Megan Rapinoe, Charlamagne Tha God, Andrew Yang, Roy Wood Jr. and Chloé Hilliard as well as his Peacock peer Amber Ruffin.