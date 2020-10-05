Will Gluck Set To Direct ‘Blackfriars’ For eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Will Gluck is set to direct the upcoming cop-con man feature Blackfriars for eOne.

Set in 1978, Blackfriars is the true story of a Boston police officer and a con-man-turned-witness, who become unlikely friends hiding out in Bermuda, ultimately perpetrating a con on the Boston DA they’re tasked to serve. Chris Bremner wrote the screenplay. eOne’s Brian Goldner will produce under his Altar Rock label alongside Gluck and Jodi Hildebrand under their Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.

Gluck’s feature credits, include Sony’s Peter Rabbit franchise. The first movie grossed $351M WW and the sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is set for a Jan. 15, 2021 release. He also helmed Annie, Easy A and Friends With Benefits. Gluck and Olive Bridge Entertainment are represented by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Bremner most recently wrote the highest grossing movie of 2020, Bad Boys for Life which made $424.7M. He is currently working on Bad Boys 4, National Treasure 3, the Paramount/Hasbro film M.A.S.K., which will be directed by F. Gary Gray, and is co-writing End of the World with Gluck. He is represented by UTA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.