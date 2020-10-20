‘Wild Rabbit’ Drama From Randy McKinnon & Passenger In Works At Hulu

Hulu has put in development Wild Rabbit, a one-hour drama from writer Randy McKinnon (Chambers), Richard Brown’s Passenger, Fremantle and 20th Television. Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men, Top Boy) is attached to direct and executive produce.

Written by McKinnon, Wild Rabbit is described as a love story exploring perseverance, passion, and true partnership. Inspired by events from McKinnon’s own life, it follows college sports phenom Montel Harris who has the world at his fingertips. But life changes after he is assaulted and suffers a career-ending injury just weeks before draft day. Now forced to figure out a new plan to survive his impoverished Miami neighborhood and take care of his family, he is lured into the dark underworld of performance enhancing drugs.

McKinnon executive produces with Green, Richard Brown (True Detective, Catch-22) and Stephen Love (The Land). Passenger and Fremantle produce in association with 20th Television.

“Wild Rabbit is a deeply personal story that I have the great pleasure to be partnering with Hulu and 20th to bring to life,” said McKinnon. “It was immediately clear that they both share and support my pursuit of creating elevated storytelling for diverse global audiences.”



Passenger is Richard Brown’s recently launched New York and London based production label, backed by the global producer and distributor Fremantle. Brown was previously under a longstanding producing deal with Anonymous Content. His credits include True Detective, Catch-22 and Outlaw King.

McKinnon is adapting Justin A. Reynold’s romance novel Opposite of Always for Paramount Players and wrote the Disney+ feature Safety which Reginald Hudlin is directing. He is also adapting American-Nigerian chef Kwame Onwuachi’s memoir, Notes from a Young Black Chef starring Lakeith Stanfield at A24, and serves as co-producer on the forthcoming Apple+ TV series War of The Worlds. He was most recently a staff writer on Netflix’s Chambers. McKinnon is repped by Grandview and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Randy McKinnon is a force to be reckoned with,” said Green. He’s written a compelling and beautiful piece that I trust will be around for years to come. I’m honoured to be a part of Wild Rabbit and its unique, fresh, fun, and urgent storytelling.”