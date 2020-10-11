White House Physician Says Donald Trump No Longer At Risk Of Transmitting COVID-19

Donald Trump’s physician said in a memo released on Saturday that the president no longer is at risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley wrote that “this evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others.”

He noted that Trump was not at day 10 of the onset of symptoms and fever free for “well over” 24 hours. He said that “the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.”

Conley did not explicitly say whether Trump’s most recent test was negative or positive.

Trump is planning to return to holding rallies next week, starting with an event in Sanford, FL on Monday evening. He appeared from the balcony at the White House on Saturday to give a speech to hundreds of attendees, many wearing masks but not practicing social distancing.

Conley said that he will continue to “monitor him clinically as he returns to an active schedule.”

Trump has still not disclosed when he last had a negative test before he tested positive on Oct. 1. The outbreak of COVID-19 at the White House — perhaps from a “super spreader event” on Sept. 26 in the Rose Garden — has affected top level administration officials and staffers.