White House Coronavirus Outbreak: Two Journalists And One Staffer Test Positive

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany walks out of the microphones after talking to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House.

Two members of the White House press corps have tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as a White House staffer who sits in close proximity to where reporters typically gather in the West Wing.

The White House Correspondents’ Association sent out notices to members on Friday, updating them on the situation following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

The WHCA, a non profit made up of members of the media that coordinates access to the president, said on Friday afternoon that a member of the press corps tested positive for the virus. The individual was last at the White House on Saturday and then traveled on Air Force One for the president’s trip to Pennsylvania, the WHCA said, according to a notice that was obtained by Deadline. The person, who was unidentified, began experiencing symptoms on Thursday.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing and common sense,” the notice said. They advised those who are not in the pool and who do not have an enclosed workspace from working out of the White House.

Earlier, CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that another journalist received a preliminary positive result and a staffer who sits in the lower press area in the West Wing received a “confirmed positive result.”

News: I have obtained a memo from the @WHCA board to WH reporters with word of "two additional cases of COVID-19 at the White House." A journalist received a preliminary positive result. And a WH staffer who sits in the "lower press" area received a confirmed positive result. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 2, 2020

The “lower press” area, where some members of the media staff have desks, is located through a sliding door off to the side of the lectern in the briefing room.

The WHCA has urged members to try to avoid working at the White House when possible. The news media works out of very cramped quarters in an area that used to house an indoor pool. In March, the WHCA imposed new restrictions on those who can attend White House press briefings, limiting the number of reporters who can sit in the rows of seats.

News of the outbreak began when it was revealed on Thursday that top Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Johnathan Karl reported on Friday that, “Hicks had symptoms on Wednesday night and tested positive yesterday morning. We also know she she had been with @PressSec [Kayleigh McEnany].”

Karl went on to ask McEnany via tweet: “What did you know, when went into a room full of reporters for your briefing yesterday at 11:20am?”

We now know Hicks had symptoms on Wednesday night and tested positive yesterday morning. We also know she she had been with @PressSec. My question for @PressSec: What did you know, when went into a room full of reporters for your briefing yesterday at 11:20am? — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 2, 2020

It’s an important question given McEnany’s penchant for appearing maskless at the podium and in gaggles with reporters , as she did again Friday morning. CNN later reported that McEnany said she did not know of Hicks’ status when she held her Thursday press briefing.

She gave reporters an update on the president’s condition outside the White House on Friday.

“He had mild symptoms, but he’s working hard,” said the press secretary. “We’ve had to slow him down for a bit. But he’s been on the phone with Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham.”

Trump, 74, falls into a vulnerable age category for serious symptoms, and he also is at higher risk because he is overweight and male.

The president and the first lady are quarantining in the White House.