‘Where the Crawdads Sing’: ‘Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones Set As Lead In Film Adaptation From 3000 Pictures, Hello Sunshine & Sony

Daisy Edgar-Jones landed the starring role of Kya in the 3000 Pictures and Hello Sunshine film adaptation of Delia Owens’ New York Times bestselling novel, Where the Crawdads Sing. Set up at Sony, the film is being directed by Olivia Newman from a screenplay written by Oscar-nominated scribe Lucy Alibar.

The story takes place in the mid-20th century South and centers on Kya, a young woman who is abandoned by her family and has to raise herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. However, when her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is thrust into the spotlight, instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing for Hello Sunshine with Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Edgar-Jones is one of the stars of the Hulu Emmy nominated series Normal People and also toplines the upcoming Legendary thriller Fresh. Repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell, her other credits include the War of the Worlds TV series and coming-of-age indie Pond Life.