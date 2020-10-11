‘What We Do In The Shadows’ EPs Tease New Creatures, Road Trips And Kermit The Frog For Season 3 – New York Comic Con

What We Do In The Shadows stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch were joined by executive producers and writers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson (and a cameo from the Nadja Doll) reflected about their favorite moments in season 2 but the real meat of the conversation was Simms and Robinson dropping major teases on what to expect for season 3 of the Emmy-nominated vampire mockumentary series based on the 2015 movie from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement.

Simms and Stefani started talking about how they pick the mythical creatures that will join Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin Robinson and Guillermo this season. They said there’s no rhyme or reason in picking the characters just as long as it moves the story forward.

“It’s sort of exciting because we have the ability to pick and choose what we find exciting and fun about vampires in general,” Robinson said, “but it often leads to debates and contradictions and that sort of extends to mythical creatures in that way because there are so many and we have so many to pick from.”

She added, “So it is just the matter of having a debate and seeing if these characters slot in a way that doesn’t make the show feel too ridiculous — which also feels like a ridiculous… you don’t want it to be too insane.”

One creature that we won’t expect are leprechauns because Robinson said that show creator Clement is anti-leprechauns. Simms said, “I came around to his way of thinking.”

However, Simms teased, “I think we meet at least three to four new kinds of creatures — but I’m not saying what they are besides the hell hound.” The other panelist were excited.

“Are there aliens?” asked Berry.

Simms responded, “No aliens — aliens would not exist…well, I don’t know.” This sparked a conversation amongst the panel on whether or not aliens would exist in the What We Do In The Shadows universe and it somehow led to Demetriou asking if there were any Muppets or Sesame Street characters in season 3.

Simms revealed, “There is about three-quarters of a page that has to do with Kermit the Frog, actually.”

He added, “I won’t say where they’re going but there’s a whole ep where the vampires go on a road trip to a place where they don’t usually go.”

Robinson chimed in, “Someone is having a birthday.”

“A big important birthday for Colin Robinson,” said Simms. He continued to spill more details about season 3 saying that there is a theme of Nandor looking for love and how many characters from previous episodes will be returning. The neighbor Shawn (Anthony Atamanuik) will also be prominently featured in one or two episodes. And earlier in the panel it was revealed that Colin may take a crack at singing in the forthcoming season.

It looks like season 3 is going to be quite eventful.