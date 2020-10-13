WGA West PAC Endorses Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

The WGA West’s political action committee has endorsed Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president. The guild’s PAC joins entertainment industry unions IATSE, the American Federation of Musicians, and Actors’ Equity in endorsing the Democratic challengers to President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence.

WGA West

The WGA West PAC is also supporting the re-election of seven incumbent Democratic U.S. Senators: Cory Booker (NJ), Dick Durbin (IL), Doug Jones (AL), Ed Markey (MA), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Tina Smith (MN), and Gary Peters (MI). The PAC is also supporting the election of nine Senate challengers — all Democrats –including Jaime Harrison (SC), Steve Bullock (MT), Cal Cunningham (NC), Mike Espy (MS), Sara Gideon (ME), Theresa Greenfield (IA), MJ Hegar (TX), Jon Ossoff (GA) and Raphael Warnock (GA).

The PAC says its senatorial endorsements were made “with the goal of flipping the Senate to a pro-writer and pro-union majority.”

In races for the House of Representatives, the PAC is endorsing Democrat incumbents Jerry Nadler (NY), Pramila Jayapal (WA), David Cicilline (RI); Mike Doyle (PA); Frank Pallone (NJ); Jamie Raskin (MD); Bobby Scott (VA); and California’s Karen Bass, Adam Schiff, Tony Cardenas, Ted Lieu, Zoe Lofgren, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda, Anna Eshoo, and challenger Chris Bubser.

“These are candidates who, like us, are concerned with preserving an open Internet, fighting media consolidation, strengthening antitrust enforcement, protecting our health and pension plans, and strengthening collective bargaining rights,” the PAC says on its website.