WGA East Launches Helpline For Reporting Harassment & Discrimination

The WGA East has launched a Safe Workplace Helpline for members who experience harassment or discrimination. The launch of the helpline “puts in place a secure voicemail and email address for members to confidentially contact Guild staff and report any harassment or discrimination,” said WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson.

“The helpline is part of the Guild’s expansive initiative to provide our 7,000 members with the tools, resources and education needed to work in a safe and tolerant environment. The Guild’s Safe Workplace plan goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to making media more inclusive for women and people of color.”

WGA East members experiencing any form of workplace harassment or discrimination can call the voicemail helpline at (212) 767-7853 or email the guild at safeworkplace@wgaeast.org. “The information you provide will remain confidential,” the Guild told its members today. “A Guild representative will review your report and contact you in a timely manner.”

The voicemail helpline and email are overseen by Ann Burdick, the Guild’s general counsel, and Marsha Seeman, the Guild’s assistant executive director.