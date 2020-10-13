Westbrook Media Hires Kelli Buchanan As VP of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Westbrook Media — a subsidiary of Westbrook Inc. launched by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Ko Yada — has brought Kelli Buchanan on to serve as Vice President of Development, where she’ll work alongside the creative team to build and develop a robust multi-platform slate of original programming.

Buchanan comes from Refinery29, the lifestyle media company where she developed and sold culturally responsive content to major streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Facebook, and Quibi. In her new role, she’ll report to Westbrook Media Senior VP Head of Content, Lukas Kaiser.

“We are so excited for Kelli to join the Westbrook Media team,” said Brad Haugen, Westbrook Media President. “She has a tangible passion for elevating artists and empowering audiences through storytelling, and that drives every project she develops. We look forward to all she will no doubt accomplish as part of our team.”

“I have been a longtime admirer of both the Smith family and Westbrook Inc.,” said Buchanan. “I am excited for this new phase of my career and thrilled to join a team with such a culturally impactful history as it continues to be the leader in global entertainment.”

Prior to joining Westbrook Media and Refinery29, Buchanan was Director of Development at John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co., where she expanded the unscripted division with programs like SAGBA and Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children with HBO.

Buchanan has also worked on shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Mo’nique Show, and Oprah’s Farewell Spectacular. Before that, she spent time at NBCU producing ad sales marketing campaigns for E! Entertainment shows.