‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ Sets Next Chapter Of Film Anthology With Inclusive Genre Thrillers ‘The Manor’, ‘Black As Night’, ‘Madres’ And ‘Bingo’

The next chapter of Welcome to the Blumhouse is ready to deliver thrills while highlighting some of today’s emerging and inclusive talent in front of and behind the camera. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled The Manor, Black as Night, Madres and Bingo as the final four films in the eight-film genre anthology. The quartet will debut on the streaming platform in 2021.

Welcome to the Blumhouse kicked off at the beginning of October with its first slate of films including The Lie from Veena Sud, Black Box from up-and-coming writer-director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., Evil Eye from emerging filmmakers Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and Nocturne from filmmaker Zu Quirke.

“Coming off the successful launch of the first four films of the program, which has surpassed our expectations, we are excited to reveal the next chapter coming in 2021,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “The spine-tingling, edge-of-your-seat thrills continues in this next collection of titles that will surely entertain, surprise and shock our global customers.”

“We’re thrilled to see how audiences around the world have responded to the films in the Welcome to the Blumhouse slate,” said Jeremy Gold, president of Blumhouse Television. “We couldn’t be prouder of the work of these talented filmmakers, cast and crew on all the movies…and we’re excited to introduce the next wave of films and the incredible filmmakers at their helm.”

The second round of thrillers continues the anthology’s original, elevated, genre storytelling that is a Blumhouse signature. Centered around unsettling themes of institutional horrors and personal phobias, the films tap into people’s deepest fears, presenting a distinctive vision and unique perspective.

Similar to the first four films of the program, the slate continues with a thruline, making it the first-ever program of Amazon Original movies on Prime Video that are thematically connected. Here are details about the final four films and the talent behind them.