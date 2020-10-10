Wayne Knight Reprises Newman From ‘Seinfeld’ In PSA On Mail Voting

One of America’s most famous mail carriers is back and has some words of assurance for voters who wish to send their ballots through the postal system.
Wayne Knight, best remembered as malevolent mailman Newman from Seinfeld, has teamed with Veep showrunner and former Seinfeld writer-producer David Mandel in a short video. The short lets us know that the mail will go through, despite what some in the Trump administration might suggest.
The new ad was commissioned by PACRONYM, a Democratic super PAC, and assures the public that the ballots will get through, even if your Time magazine subscription may be slightly delayed in arriving.
Knight had been reluctant to revive his iconic Newman character, but felt a sense of duty to reprise the role, given the attacks on the postal system and its service.
Watch the video above for details.
