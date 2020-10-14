Wavelength Teams With Black TV & Film Collective To Launch Black Producers Fellowship

Wavelength Productions (Feels Good Man, Farewell Amor) has partnered with the Black TV & Film Collective (BTFC) to launch the inaugural BTFC Producers Fellowship. Wavelength has committed to financing and co-producing a collection of six short films, alongside the BTFC and Cinereach to amplify Black creative voices and bring their stories to the screen. This first season of the fellowship will focus on the education sector.

The fellowship educational programming and operational support will be supported by Cinereach while Wavelength Production support will provide fellows a $25K production grant and mentorship as they develop, produce and deliver short narrative films inspired by the Black experience of education in America.

“Wavelength is committed to telling great f**king stories and shining a light on systemic issues,” said Jenifer Westphal, Founder of Wavelength Productions. “We are proud to partner with the BTFC to provide support to six Black filmmakers and we look forward to providing a platform for marginalized voices that have been sidelined for far too long.”

“Empowering Black producers is a critical component for creating real pathways for the development and production of stories by Black creators made on their own terms,” added Paul Mezey, Director of Production and Investment for Cinereach, an independent film company widely known for its commitment to advocating for the needs of independent film producers and supporting breakthrough projects.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wavelength Productions and Cinereach for our inaugural BTFC Producers Fellowship. Through their support, they are not just talking about the need to support Black filmmakers, but are actually doing so. The Black TV & Film Collective is proud to be a development and production hub for Black filmmakers creating digital series, shorts, features and docs and this fellowship is a critical continuation of our work in this area,” said Huriyyah Muhammad, Co-Founder of the BTFC and producer of the aforementioned Farewell Amor.

Applications will be accepted until December 1 at 11:59pm EST. The fellowship is open to Black producers. Productions must be filmed in New York City.