‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ Returns To The Studio

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Andy Cohen is heading back to the studio after six months of filming his show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen from home.

The Bravo talk show, which has been filmed at Cohen’s apartment since the end of March, will return to the studio for its first show back on Sunday October 11 at 10pm. This comes after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March.

The show, which has been renewed to run through 2021, is filmed at the offices of production company Embassy Row in New York city.

Guests, who will continue to be interviewed via video chat, in October will include Mariah Carey, Matthew McConaughey, Sam Smith, Hoda Kotb, Lenny Kravitz, Marlon Wayans and Wynonna Judd.

“We feel so fortunate to have kept the show going remotely, but there’s no place like our clubhouse,’ said Andy Cohen. ‘I cannot wait to come home to my tchotchkes and elbow my crew.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Andy Cohen serving as executive producers.

