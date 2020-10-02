‘CopShop’ Action Pic Pauses Production After Three Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE: After learning three crew members tested positive for COVID-19, production on the action movie CopShop starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo has been brought to halt, sources tell Deadline.

The film is being directed by Joe Carnahan and had just begun shooting in Georgia prior to the halt.

“We learned this morning that three crew members have tested positive for COVID-19,” producer Warren Gotz told Deadline in a statement. “We immediately paused production proactively. The safety of our cast and crew is our greatest priority. We are contact tracing everyone in the production at this time. Those who tested positive were isolated from the vast majority of our crew, including our actors and director. An extensive set of protocols were implemented for this production from the beginning and we remain dedicated to ensuring they are followed. If test results are negative, we will resume production according to our established safety guidelines.”

The film follows a small-town police station that becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman (Butler), a smart rookie female cop and a double-crossing con man (Grillo) who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run. Casting for the female lead is in process.

Raven Capital Management, which acquired Open Road Films in 2018 and recently relaunched the theatrical distributor with former head Tom Ortenberg at the helm, developed the movie in partnership with Sculptor and Zero Gravity, and is fully financing. CAA Media Finance arranged the project’s financing and domestic distribution deal.