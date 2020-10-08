WarnerMedia Hires Former Jason Kilar Colleague JP Colaco As Head Of Ad Sales

Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco, the industry veteran who has worked at Apple and at Hulu, has been hired by WarnerMedia as Head of Advertising Sales. He will report to Tony Goncalves, head of WarnerMedia’s Commercial businesses, including Ad Sales, Distribution, Otter Media, Home Entertainment and Content Licensing.

In his new role, Colaco will oversee monetizing the ad inventory at the linear and digital assets of WarnerMedia, which has been restructuring under new CEO Jason Kilar since he took the job in April; Colaco and Kilar worked together at Hulu.

Colaco also will be tasked with expanding advanced ad solutions, products and branded storytelling capabilities for the company’s portfolio of entertainment, news and kids brands, the company said Thursday in making the announcement. With the move, WarnerMedia’s ad-sales leadership team — Amit Chaturvedi, Revenue Operations and Product Management; Katrina Cukaj, Ad Sales Strategy and Network Partnerships; Joe Hogan, Sales and Client Partnerships; and Amy Leifer, Operations and Services — will now report directly to Colaco.

The WarnerMedia ad-sales chief spot had been vacant for more than a year, after Donna Speciale exited in the role in July 2019 amid a spate of company restructuring moves.

“JP is a well-respected, proven leader who brings with him a fresh perspective about the connection between the customer journey and advanced advertising,” said Goncalves. “He understands our vision as a company – that in embracing moments of great change and taking risks, we can create a better customer experience around our brands. He joins a world-class team and together they will further strengthen WarnerMedia’s position as a leader in sales.”

Colaco arrives from Apple, where he led the Apple Search Ads business for the Americas. He notably was one of the original employees at Hulu, rising to SVP Advertising and helping grow the streamer in its nascent days before his exit there in 2013. His other roles included running business development at Vessel, which was sold to Verizon in 2016. He also served on the board of directors at Corus Entertainment.

His experience will help when HBO Max plans to launch its new AVOD offering next year.

“I am thrilled to be joining WarnerMedia, one of the best storytelling companies in the world with an unparalleled array of global brands and franchises,” Colaco said. “It is humbling to be part of the team creating the next generation of advertising experiences alongside our incredible brand partners. We are in the midst of the next chapter of media transformation and advertising is a critical component to the fabric of the ecosystem. We have the opportunity to connect marketing messages to consumers, winning over their hearts and minds, in innovative ways that have never been done before. I am excited to join this talented team and collectively build a customer-centric advertising experience delivering powerful and relevant brand messaging across platforms.”