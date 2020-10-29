WBTV Casting Department Selects 10 Drama Students For Inaugural COVID-Era Training Program

Warner Bros. Television has selected its inaugural group of 10 acting students for a new initiative designed to connect the studio with emerging actors whose final year in drama schools was curtailed or negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many of the traditional year-end networking opportunities canceled or suspended, including student meetings with studio, network and independent casting departments and showcases, WBTV Casting launched its “Actors in Training” program over the summer. The virtual initiative drew more than 6,800 actor submissions from 280 programs worldwide, with headshots, resumes and virtual introductions reviewed by WBTV Casting.

A select group of applicants were then invited to submit auditions and meet with casting executives, and the top 10 were then offered the opportunity to meet with WBTV development and programming executives, as well as Warner Bros. Television–based producers.

WBTV Casting’s search included outreach to approximately 400 undergraduate, graduate and conservatory programs across the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK. It included traditional top-tier institutions as well as schools and training programs in historically underserved and underrepresented communities.

Here is the WBTV Casting “Actors in Training” Class of 2020, with bios provided by the program: