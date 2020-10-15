Warner Bros. TV Group Signs Overall Deal With Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors

Black Lives Matter co-founder and Executive Director Patrisse Cullors continues to make moves and will bring her artistic impact to television. Warner Bros. Television Group has signed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with celebrated, trailblazing author and political strategist. This marks Cullors’ first pact with Warner Bros. and her first studio overall agreement.

Under terms of the wide-ranging content partnership, Cullors will develop and produce original programming for all platforms including streaming services, cable, and the five broadcast networks. This includes but is not limited to live-action scripted drama and comedy series; longform/event series; unscripted docuseries; animated programming for co-viewing among kids, young adults and families; and original digital content.

“Black voices, especially Black voices who have been historically marginalized, are important and integral to today’s storytelling,” said Cullors. “Our perspective and amplification is necessary and vital to helping shape a new narrative for our families and communities. I am committed to uplifting these stories in my new creative role with the Warner Bros. family. As a long time community organizer and social justice activist, I believe that my work behind the camera will be an extension of the work I’ve been doing for the last twenty years. I look forward to amplifying the talent and voices of other Black creatives through my work.”

For the last 20 years, Cullors has been on the frontlines of criminal justice reform and advocating for Black lives. Since co-founding the global Black Lives Matter social movement seven years ago in 2013, she has become one of the most influential thought leaders in American public life, focusing long-overdue attention on racial inequity throughout society and leading a global campaign against anti-Black racism. Through this agreement, WBTVG and Cullors will help bolster the need for inclusivity and authentic storytelling. The collaboration will amplify the work of the Black Lives Matter movement and will create further opportunities for prominent Black storytelling.

This agreement also continues WBTVG’s commitment to collaborate with singular creators and distinctive voices, and to support their storytelling vision by taking advantage of the artistic freedoms that the Studio can provide. This includes producing series for HBO Max, HBO and other WarnerMedia-affiliated channels, as well as external platforms not affiliated with the company.

In addition to being the co-founder and executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, is the founder of the Los Angeles–based grassroots organization Dignity and Power Now. Her for Black Lives Matter recently received recognition in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list and TIME Magazine’s 2020 list of the 100 Women of the Year. Her book, When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir is a New York Times best seller and is the faculty director of a new Social and Environmental Arts Practice MFA program that she developed at Arizona’s Prescott College. Cullors is no stranger to TV as she was a staff writer on Freeform’s Good Trouble in which she also appeared. For the last 20 years, Cullors has been on the frontlines of criminal justice reform and led Reform LA Jails’ “Yes on R” campaign, a ballot initiative that passed by a 73% landslide victory in March 2020.

Cullors is repped by CAA, 3 Arts, Sarah Weichel, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.