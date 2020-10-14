War Drama ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ Set As Bosnia’s Entry For International Oscar Race

Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis, Aida?, which debuted at Venice this year, is Bosnia’s entry for the 2021 International Oscar race.

The movie follows the titular Aida, a translator for the UN in a small town in Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town, her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the UN camp.

It was well received after its Venice premiere, which was in Official Competition, and it also screened in Toronto before being named best international film at the Antalya Film Festival in Turkey. On Saturday (October 10), the film had an emotional Bosnian premiere at the Memorial Centre in Srebrenica, which is located on the site of the UN base in the story.

“It was the most emotional screening in my life,” said Zbanic. “In the audience were the same people who were there on July 11th 1995 as refugees seeking help from the UN. Now 25 years later, and after 8,372 of their sons, husbands and brothers were killed, it was overwhelming to watch a film that told their stories in the place where it happened. I worked with a lot of survivors in order to have this story properly told and I was so happy to hear that they find it truthful and important.”

Bosnia won the Oscar back in 2001 for Danis Tanovic’s No Man’s Land. Zbanic’s work includes in the 2006 drama Grbavica: The Land Of My Dreams which won that year’s Berlinale Golden Bear.

Paris-based Indie Sales handles international rights on Quo Vadis, Aida?.

Today’s announcement was made by the Association of Filmmakers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.