Viviane Telio Joins Verve As Features Lit Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Verve continues to build out its core business, adding Agent Viviane Telio to its Feature Literary team.

Telio began her career in finance at JP Morgan and then transitioned to the entertainment industry. She previously worked at CAA, in both the Talent and Motion Picture Literary departments. She then moved to ICM Partners, working as a coordinator in the Motion Picture Literary department before quickly being promoted to agent.

Coming from a French and Middle Eastern background, Telio gravitates towards international and diverse voices. Telio has worked with a broad array of clients including Brandon Cronenberg (Possessor), Mounia Meddour (Papicha), Iram Haq (What Will People Say), Guy Nattiv (Skin), Will Arbery (Heroes of the Fourth Turning), and Anya Kochoff Romano (The Au Pairs).