Vince Vaughn Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed Vince Vaughn, the latest big name to join the upstart management company, which has been ramping up since its September launch.

Vaughn did not have a manager and remains repped by WME on the agency side.

The move comes as Vaughn is next up starring alongside Kathryn Newton in Freaky, the Blumhouse body-swap thriller that hits theaters via Universal on November 13. He is set to go into production on STX’s Queenpins, the comedy about the largest counterfeit coupon scam in U.S. history that also stars Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Paul Walter Hauser.

Vaughn’s film credits since his breakout in Swingers include Old School, Wedding Crashers, The Break Up, Hacksaw Ridge and Seberg. In TV, he most recently played Freddy Funkhouser on Season 10 of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

As a producer, Vaughn’s Wild West Picture Show is behind among such projects as F is For Family, on which Vaughn voices next-door neighbor Chet, Audience Network’s Undeniable and Fear(less) with Tim Ferriss, and ESPN’s 30 for 30 on the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears.

The ground-floor partners at Range Media Partners are Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. Vaugh joins a talent roster that includes Michael Bay, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jessie Buckley, Jerrod Carmichael, Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Johnny Depp, Taron Egerton, Michael Fassbender, Luca Guadagnino, Tom Hardy, Stephan James, Anna Kendrick, Taylor Kitsch, Keira Knightley, Danny McBride/Rough House Pictures, Martin McDonagh, Michael Shannon, Ramy Youssef, Alessandro Nivola, Alyssa Milano, Andrew Lincoln, Baltasar Kormakur, Gareth Edwards, JC Chandor, Ric Roman Waugh and now Vaughn to name a few.

Vaughn also remains repped by Jackoway Austen.