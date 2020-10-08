‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Production Restarts In Ireland After COVID-19 False Positives

Vikings: Valhalla, the Netflix sequel to the History drama, has restarted production in Ireland after shooting was suspended due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests.

Deadline understands that shooting at Ashford Studios resumed yesterday after it was suspended earlier this week. At the time a number of cast and crew were reported to have tested positive, however, it emerged that the production had received a number of false positive tests.

The series, which is produced by MGM, has had a rigorous testing process and tests cast and crew several times a week. Anyone who has a confirmed positive test must remain quarantined before returning to work and protocols and contact tracing has kept the show in production when they do.

The news first emerged in a report from The Irish Times.

Vikings: Valhalla was commissioned by the streamer last year, a sequel to the series that ran for six seasons on Netflix. The initial order is for 24 episodes and comes from Vikings creator Michael Hirst.

Written and executive produced by feature writer Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive), Vikings: Valhalla begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the Vikings legend.

Stuart executive produces with Vikings executive producers Hirst and Morgan O’Sullivan for MGM Television.