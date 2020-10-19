ViacomCBS Promotes Wincie Knight To Lead Its International Global Inclusion Strategy

ViacomCBS has elevated company veteran Wincie Knight to become vice president of global inclusion strategy for ViacomCBS Networks International.

Knight, who first joined ViacomCBS in 1999 and is based in London, will join the UK senior leadership team and is tasked with boosting diversity and inclusion in Britain, Europe, Israel, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The former senior director of global inclusion strategy will report to Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS’ executive vice president of global inclusion and public affairs EVP for kids and family brands, and Maria Kyriacou president of VCN UK, Australia and Israel.

Knight played a key role in commissioning a Caerus Executive report to examine the experiences of Black, Asian, minority, and ethnic employees at Viacom UK, while she also oversaw a staff-led mental health initiative. Knight was recognized as a 2020 British LGBT+ Awards Top 10 Corporate Ally and was named a BAME Workplace Hero by the 2018 Investing in Ethnicity Awards.

Smalls said: “Wincie has been a longtime asset to our global inclusion team, and her work has helped transform ViacomCBS’ international diversity and inclusion strategy.” Knight added: “I look forward to the work we will continue to do in order to ensure authentic, meaningful inclusion across our business.”

Knight’s promotion follows ViacomCBS Networks International introducing a network-wide “no diversity, no commission” strategy last week.