ViacomCBS Names Tom Ryan CEO Of Streaming, Marc DeBevoise Steps Down

ViacomCBS Tuesday named Tom Ryan, currently CEO of Pluto TV, as president and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming, unveiling a new leadership structure for its evolving global free and pay streaming services.

Marc DeBevoise will step down from his role as chief digital officer, ViacomCBS, and president and CEO, ViacomCBS Digital, serving in an advisory capacity for the remainder of 2020 to support the transition and ongoing transformation of the digital organization.

Ryan will now oversee CBS All Access, which will relaunch as Paramount+ in early 2021, and Pluto TV in an expanded role with global oversight of the company’s streaming strategy.

The integrated structure, effective immediately, “will ensure a more holistic approach across both free and pay streaming, more closely align the company’s streaming initiatives globally, and enhance ViacomCBS’s ability to leverage the cross-house franchise and content strength of ViacomCBS to seize the global opportunity in streaming,” the company said.

Related Story AMC Entertainment Sees 3Q Sales Plunge, Had $419M In Cash As Of Sept. 30; Plans To Sell More Stock To Raise Cash

Kelly Day, COO, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), will take on an expanded role as President of Streaming, VCNI, overseeing all digital and streaming platforms outside the U.S. in addition to her COO responsibilities. She will work closely with Ryan and David Lynn, President and CEO of VCNI, on ViacomCBS’s international streaming expansion, including the debut of Paramount+ in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021, as well as the ongoing international rollout of Pluto TV.

As previously planned, Pierluigi Gazzolo will step down from his position as President, Streaming and Studios, VCNI, to pursue other interests.

As President and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming, Ryan will lead efforts to further accelerate the growth of its free and pay streaming services, building on his success establishing Pluto TV as the #1 free ad-supported streaming TV service in the U.S. and a growing global force. He will now also oversee the transformation of CBS All Access into Paramount+, working closely with the team on programming strategy, platform development and marketing for the enhanced streaming service.

In his new capacity, Ryan will partner with the ViacomCBS Content Council to accelerate a franchise-driven content strategy across the company’s streaming ecosystem, formalizing the role of ViacomCBS’s studios as multiplatform content providers. This will maximize the deployment of both IP and talent relationships across ViacomCBS’s streaming and other platforms.

“ViacomCBS has a unique opportunity to combine the best of our brands in a seamless ecosystem of must-watch, direct-to-consumer services for audiences around the world,” said ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish. “As we plan for the launch of Paramount+, bringing together the leaders of our streaming platforms to create a unified global organization will enable us to execute a holistic strategy across both free and pay. We will draw on the breadth and depth of ViacomCBS’s franchises and branded IP to deliver an extraordinary collection of diverse content with the convenience consumers want.”

ViacomCBS in September confirmed Paramout+ as the new streaming name for CBS All Access and the centerpiece of the company’s digital strategy.

Paramount+ will feature content from the full ViacomCBS portfolio, spanning broadcast television, news, sports and entertainment brands. ViacomCBS will also bring it to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021. Showtime, the sister streaming service to CBS All Access, will continue to operate separately.