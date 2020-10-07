ViacomCBS International Studios Unifies Sales Unit; Promotes Lauren Marriott, Laura Burrell

ViacomCBS International Studios, the production and distribution arm of ViacomCBS Networks International, has unified its global sales unit and promoted two long-serving UK-based sales executives.

Under the new structure, the company’s international program sales division, which previously focused on tape and format sales for network-branded content outside Latin America, is coming together with VIS’s sales division, which previously focused on the studio’s original content.

The new unit will be called ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution. ViacomCBS is not closing roles as a result of the coming together of the two divisions. It considers the move to be a unification rather than a merger.

To lead ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution, Lauren Marriott has been promoted to senior vice president of sales and business operations, and distribution lead for the UK. Laura Burrell has been elevated to vice president of international formats.

Marriott, who has worked at ViacomCBS since 2008, will report to Pierluigi Gazzolo, ViacomCBS Networks International’s president of studios and streaming, and Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer and executive vice president, commercial and content distribution. Burrell, who has been with the company for 11 years, reports to VIS vice president Kate Laffey.

Gazzolo said: “As we continue to expand our studio’s global footprint, our new content sales division will allow us to unlock efficiencies and simplify client touchpoints, enabling us to take full advantage of the unprecedented demand for quality content worldwide.”