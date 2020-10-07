Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Roadkill’: BBC, PBS Release New Images Of Hugh Laurie, Helen McCrory In David Hare Drama

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Scott Cooper To Write & Direct Black Bear Television’s Limited Series ‘Angels And Demons’ In His TV Debut

Read the full story

ViacomCBS International Studios Unifies Sales Unit; Promotes Lauren Marriott, Laura Burrell

Lauren Marriott, Laura Burrell
Lauren Marriott and Laura Burrell. Supplied

ViacomCBS International Studios, the production and distribution arm of ViacomCBS Networks International, has unified its global sales unit and promoted two long-serving UK-based sales executives.

Under the new structure, the company’s international program sales division, which previously focused on tape and format sales for network-branded content outside Latin America, is coming together with VIS’s sales division, which previously focused on the studio’s original content.

The new unit will be called ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution. ViacomCBS is not closing roles as a result of the coming together of the two divisions. It considers the move to be a unification rather than a merger.

To lead ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution, Lauren Marriott has been promoted to senior vice president of sales and business operations, and distribution lead for the UK. Laura Burrell has been elevated to vice president of international formats.

Marriott, who has worked at ViacomCBS since 2008, will report to Pierluigi Gazzolo, ViacomCBS Networks International’s president of studios and streaming, and Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer and executive vice president, commercial and content distribution. Burrell, who has been with the company for 11 years, reports to VIS vice president Kate Laffey.

Gazzolo said: “As we continue to expand our studio’s global footprint, our new content sales division will allow us to unlock efficiencies and simplify client touchpoints, enabling us to take full advantage of the unprecedented demand for quality content worldwide.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad