ViacomCBS’s New International Streaming Chief Kelly Day Hires NBCU’s Douglas Craig As She Builds Team

Kelly Day, ViacomCBS Networks International’s newly anointed president of streaming, has wasted no time in bolstering her team as she prepares for the global launch of Paramount+.

Day has hired Douglas Craig to the newly-created role of SVP, content strategy and acquisitions, for VCNI’s streaming unit.

He joins from NBCUniversal-owned ticketing company Fandango, where he has spent the past four years as VP of content strategy and programming. Craig has also worked at Roku and was a former VP of programming at Animal Planet during a long spell at Discovery.

Elsewhere, Angela Heckman has been promoted to SVP of revenue and operations at the streaming division, while Marco Nobili will become SVP of marketing.

Day, who was upped earlier this week as part of Tom Ryan’s elevation to president and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming, said: “With this stellar leadership team, an unparalleled global content engine, a proven technology platform and an international infrastructure and partnerships that span 180 markets, the ViacomCBS international streaming team will deliver an exceptional consumer entertainment experience and significantly disrupt the streaming industry.”