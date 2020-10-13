ViacomCBS Expands “No Diversity, No Commission” Policy To 180 Countries

ViacomCBS has expanded its UK “no diversity, no commission” policy to its entire international organization, which spans 180 countries.

Originally launched in July, the measure is designed to help promote diversity both on-screen and behind the scenes on international networks including MTV and Comedy Central.

The policy requires production companies to adhere to diversity guidelines before budgets are signed off and productions are approved to begin.

ViacomCBS Networks International CEO David Lynn said. “ViacomCBS Networks International creates and distributes content to audiences all over the world. This approach will ensure that we are both reflecting our audience, as well as elevating new diverse creative voices.

“Change requires thorough research, careful planning, and immense care, and we’re looking forward to creating impactful, sustainable change through the power of our networks, partnerships, platforms and brands.”

ViacomCBS Networks International has also committed to identifying scripted content that promotes underrepresented cultures for its youth, entertainment, and kids brands.

The company added that in Latin America, 25% of ViacomCBS International Studios’ budget will be allocated to the education and development of projects by Black Indigenous People of Color creators.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, 30% of ViacomCBS Networks International’s 2021 budget will be focused on producing stories about underrepresented groups and issues.